Councillors call for a ‘green necklace’ around Swords to guard against urban sprawl and protect amenity for residents

Swords councillors have proposed a ‘green necklace’ be created for the town in an effort to restrict residential development, prevent urban sprawl and guarantee green space for residents.

In a motion tabled at a recent Fingal Development Plan meeting, Cllr Dean Mulligan (I4C) said he and other Swords councillors wanted to guarantee a continued viability for agricultural and rural usage of land in the Swords area, and to create amenities which future citizens could avail of.

The motion’s interest of was in the creation of green infrastructure, ‘green necklace’ connectivity and active travel opportunities, he said.

Within this context, Cllr Mulligan continued, councillors wished to see walking routes, nature trails, community gardens and allotments “amidst the myriad of potential other green infrastructure opportunities.”

With Swords being the county town of Fingal, Cllr Mulligan said, a number of Swords councillors wished to work together towards meeting common goals.

The ‘green necklace’, he said, would be very important in the years ahead as the town grew “exponentially.”

What councillors wanted, he said, was for the council to come up with a ‘map-based objective’ to validate wishes to create a ‘green necklace’, then councillors could discuss the best way forward.

A council official, responding to Cllr Mulligan, said he was “more than happy” to work with councillors on the ‘green necklace’ proposal, and noted “we all want to achieve the same thing with this.”

However, he said he believed the appropriate vehicle was the Sustainable Swords initiative.

The council would be providing an update to the Local Area Committee meeting to arrange a site visit in the coming weeks, to which all Swords councillors were invited to attend, he confirmed.

This would give the council a better understanding of what exactly councillors were hoping to achieve with the ‘green necklace’ for Swords, in terms of permeability and new cycle routes, he added.

The official apologised if the council report did not appear “positive” in its response, but noted a greenbelt was one of the most important zonings in our towns and villages.

However, he would be “very happy” to discuss the matter further with Swords councillors over the coming weeks, he said.

Speaking on the motion, Cllr Joe Newman (NP) said that in 2016 there were efforts to rezone Knocksedan lands as residential, and there were concerns over urban sprawl.

Since that time, he said, Swords councillors have been fighting to protect the area, and to ensure an area is set aside for the creation of a ‘green necklace’, as mentioned in the 2019 Swords Masterplan.

Cllr Newman said the benefits of woodland and biodiversity was “well known”, as well as active travel, walking trails etc.

He was pleased to point out that a total of 30 pages of the Fingal Development Plan were dedicated to green infrastructure, which he said demonstrated the commitment of the council on the issue.

This was an opportunity, Cllr Newman added, for councillors to support the creation of a ‘green necklace’, and to provide a recreational amenity for future generations.

The report was accepted by the council.