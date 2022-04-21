Councillor describes traffic conditions on Feltrim Road as ‘lethal’

A local councillor has said he is “amazed” there haven’t been more accidents on Feltrim Road, Swords, where he described road traffic conditions as “lethal.”

Cllr Eoghan O’Brien (FF) was speaking on a motion tabled at a recent Local Area Committee meeting by Cllr David Healy (GR), which called on the the Chief Executive to report on what can be done to improve safety for people walking and cycling on Feltrim Road.

"Fully” supporting Cllr Healy’s motion, Cllr O’Brien said that Feltrim Road is “an absolute disaster” from a safety point of view.

Cllr O’Brien said he has personally “never attempted” to cycle up Feltrim Road towards Malahide due to the behaviour of particularly HGVs heading in and out of the quarry.

He assumed, he said, there would eventually be a scheme to link Feltrim Road to Malahide Road as part of Active Travel, but there were sections of carriageway where there is no footpath on one side of the road.

There also needed to be “serious” traffic calming around the local school, he said, noting the school warden would bear witness to driver behaviour along that stretch of road.

He was “amazed”, he said, that there had not been more serious accidents there over the years.

According to Cllr Healy, residents of Feltrim Road can confirm that a large proportion of cars and tracks travelling on the carriageway are exceeding the speed limit, and said VAS (Vehicle Activate Signs) are in place.

Cllr Healy said he’d like to have it explained what the issue is preventing speed ramps being used to slow down HGVs, as there are sections of the road not adjacent to housing estates.

He also asked if the wider sections of the carriageway would be suitable for installing cycle lanes, and noted the road surface has also been deteriorating.

A report issued by the council stated that the local authority has investigated the issue.

Ramps were considered previously as a traffic calming measure and to reduce vehicle speeds.

However, these were determined to be unsuitable due to the noise issues associated with ramps close to housing adjacent to the road, and the type of vehicles (HGVs) accessing this road.

There were “no operational interventions suitable” to improve safety for people walking and cycling at this location, the report stated.

The council had previously requested the Garda Traffic Division to assist with speed enforcement.

Following the submission of this motion, the Operations Department has contacted the Garda Traffic Division again for similar assistance.

The Location Manager for the quarry was also contacted regarding the issue and has confirmed that subcontractors are continuously reminded to drive legally and safely.

The Active Travel Department is to look at cutting hedging along footpaths.

There is “some discussion” to see if cycle lanes can be installed where the carriageway widens, but this is not in the programme for this year.

It was noted that Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) may be required to install cycle lanes in other sections.

It was agreed to follow up the motion in two months’ time.