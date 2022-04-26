Councillor complains about ‘ongoing noise pollution’ in Ballyboughal

An Independent councillor has called on the Chief Executive of Fingal County Council to provide a report on the “ongoing noise pollution” in the village of Ballyboughal, relating to a particular location.

According to Cllr Cathal Boland, the matter was subject to a previous motion tabled on October 14 2021.

Responding to a council official, Cllr Boland said he believed there was “an issue” with the council taking action with the party in question.

The matter had been going on “for quite some time” and it didn’t surprise him, he said, that the council was not pushing the issue to court.

There had been “breaches after breaches” at this operation on numerous occasions, he said, and the failure to execute the issue of planning control was doing reputational damage to the council.

"Either planning means something or it means nothing”, he said, “and if it means nothing then let’s all have a free-for-all and build wherever we want.”

Cllr Boland said “planning ought to mean something and ought to have effective implementation and control”, and Fingal County Council should not be “over-facilitating” individuals who decide to “ditch the rules.”

Cllr Boland said he was “disappointed” the issue had been allowed to “drag on” for so long, as it was something which should have gone to court “long ago.”

A council official stated that while the matter had not been resolved, it will be referred to the council’s Law Department.

He said the council would use “all the powers available” to it under the Planning and Development Act to resolve the issue.

The council was aware there was a breach of planning at the location, and had “no reluctance” to use further powers to resolve the matter.

The official noted that while the unauthorised development remains, it has scale down in operations and the council is engaging with the occupiers of the site under the Planning and Development Act.

Parallel to that, the Property Department are at a very advanced stage in terms of disposal of an alternative site to the tenants.

Contracts are at an advanced stage and “good progress” has been made, he confirmed, and this would facilitate the site being vacated.

The official said people should continue to log their complaints to the Environment section of Fingal County Council.

There was “a bit to go” to resolving the matter, he added, and the council is aware of complaints still coming in.

A report issued by the council noted that the occupiers of the site are engaging with the council to take up occupation of an alternative site which will mean vacation of the site in question.

The report stated: “Matters relating to noise pollution are dealt with under the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992.

“The Council's Noise Pollution Unit have carried out site inspection and interacted with those associated with the site.

“If there are any further concerns with respect to noise, contact should be made withthe Noise Pollution Unit by e-mail at environmental.health@fingal.ie with a noise log.

"Residents have been advised in this regard.”