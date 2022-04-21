Councillor calls for the moving of a bus stop in Malahide to help manage congestion and improve road safety

A Fine Gael councillor has called on the council to report on the need to regulate traffic at the junction of James’ Terrace and onto The Mall, Malahide “so as to improve the flow of traffic and pedestrian safety.”

Cllr Anthony Lavin tabled his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Lavin said he thought there would be more “engagement” about the bus that pulls onto James’ Terrace.

When a bus is pulled in there, he explained, traffic going left often doesn’t realise there’s a bus pulled in or that there are two lanes further up.

He suggested Fingal County Council get in touch with the relevant authority to have the bus-stop moved around to the Mall rather than have a bus pull in at James’ Terrace.

There was an issue with buses coming down Old Street, Cllr Lavin said, but this required engagement with Dublin Bus.

He was “glad to hear” that the “yellow box” at the location was going to be re-lined, he said, but there were still issues with traffic turning right.

"The reality”, Cllr Lavin said, was that it is “quite difficult to navigate Malahhide when you’re coming from East Malahide to West Malahide”, and there are “significant delays” at various times of the day.

Cllr Lavin requested that the council “ease” some of these problems to make things better for residents.

Re-routing the bus would be a “big achievement”, he said, and if this were not possible then the the bus stop should be moved around to the Mall.

He was not sure if traffic lights were feasible at the junction, and invited comments on that.

He believed, he said, there was more the council could achieve through engagement with “some of the other players.”

Supporting the motion, Cllr Eoghan O’Brien (FF) agreed with the suggestion of moving the bus-stop on James’ Terrace to the Mall.

However, he said there needed to be a wider conversation about the future of the route, which he said would serve a lot more people if the terminus were changed to the old terminus at Scoil Íosa.

He was aware this suggestion had been “thrown into the mix” with discussions with the National Transport Authority (NTA), but was not sure how it had been received.

Cllr O’Brien said his preference would be for a pedestrian crossing at the junction, because this would have a traffic calming effect.

Addressing councillors, a council official stated that a zebra crossing would not be suitable for the location due to insufficient sight lines.

It was also “simply not manageable” to install traffic signals at this location, he said.

The official confirmed the council is looking at the possibility of re-locating the bus-stop on James’ Terrace.

The NTA had stated they wanted the existing bus-stop to remain in place, but he would “chase that up and see what I can do with it.”

The official stated that discussions with the NTA are “ongoing” to see what can be progressed.

The report was noted by the Local Area Committee.