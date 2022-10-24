Council wants citizens of Fingal to enjoy a happy and safe Halloween as events planned for spooktacular festival

As the autumn weather begins to turn, pumpkin patches are running out of supplies whilst skeletons and witches are popping up across households in Fingal. That can only mean Halloween is fast approaching, and Fingal County Council has scheduled an array of Halloween events for all to enjoy.

There are over 30 community-based events happening throughout the county in the week leading up to the 31st of October, with magic shows to fancy dress discos and pumpkin carving taking place to help guarantee a Spooktacular time for little ghouls and witches will be had.

The Fingal Festival of Fire is set to return as well, with free events on Monday, 31st October in Swords Town Park, Malahide Castle, Millennium Park and Bremore Castle. This will see a Spooky Disco start at 7.00pm followed by a magical firework display scheduled to explode in the night sky at 7:30pm in all four locations. For more information, please visit: https://www.fingal.ie/events/halloween-festival-fire

The council everyone to enjoy festivities and to do so safely, which is why all our events are held as part of the Safer Halloween initiative, running in partnership with the An Garda Síochána and Dublin Fire Brigade. Tips on how to stay safe at Halloween and Halloween community events can be found here: https://www.fingal.ie/events/safer-halloween-events

Please also keep in mind that our four-legged friends and other household pets should be kept safe at Howl-O-Ween, as it can be quite an alarming time for them. Along with fireworks, there can be a flurry of activity with trick-or-treaters arriving at the door, and too many strangers can often be scary and stressful for pets. Try and find a safe place for them in your home and also consider getting your pets microchipped in case they run off amidst all the sometimes overwhelming festivities.

Amongst all the fantastic events happening during the mid-term break, Fingal local libraries are also hosting spooky Halloween arts and crafts sessions and storytelling of seasonal tales. Don’t miss out and make sure to reserve a place in advance, please contact the library hosting the event.

The annual Halloween Amnesty at Recycling Centres will also once again be taking place. Our Recycling Centres, in Estuary Swords and Coolmine, will be accepting household combustible materials such as beds, sofas, wooden doors etc. free of charge from Monday 17th to Saturday 29th October.

It should be noted the last entry to the Recycling Centres between these dates will be no later than one hour before closing time due to the large volume of vehicles expected, by 3pm in Coolmine and 7pm in Estuary Recycling Centre, Monday to Friday. Closing times are earlier on the weekend so please check tbe website for details.