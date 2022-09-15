Council to write to TFI and NTA over 90 minute travel fare extension to Skerries and Balbriggan commuters

Fingal County Council is to write to Transport For Ireland (TFI) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) requesting that a 90 minute fare which applies to journeys made on Dublin Bus, Luas, Dart and Commuter Rail be extended to include Skerries and Balbriggan.

Cllr Grainne Maguire (NP) put forward the motion to contact TFI with the request at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Maguire said that while “some people” said the 90 minute fare extended as far as Balbriggan and Skerries, others said it did not, and the information regarding the scheme was “very sketchy.”

Cllr Maguire said that anyone from Skerries or Balbriggan travelling into Dublin City Centre, whether for work or pleasure, should be entitled to the reduced 90 minute fare, as were other areas of Fingal.

The bus routes served the commuter belt, she pointed out, which included the towns of Skerries and Balbriggan.

Cllr Maguire said a lot of people were benefitting from the 90 minute fare, and the offer should be extended to include the two towns.

She said this was the reason for putting forward her motion, that a letter might be written to TFI requesting that Skerries and Balbriggan be included in the scheme.

Supporting Cllr Maguire’s motion, Cllr Tom O’Leary said he did not believe Skerries and Balbriggan should be “discriminated against” in the 90 minute fare.

This was especially true, he said, in a time where the general public were being encouraged to use public transport and leave private vehicles at home.

Cllr O’Leary said Cllr Maguire’s motion was an “excellent” motion and that he supported the call for the TFI to be contacted.

Also supporting the motion, Cllr Karen Power (GR) suggested that the Area Committee also write to the NTA, as this was the body with responsibility for the scheme.

Cllr Tony Murphy (NP) cautioned that a decision to extend the 90 minute scheme could have “unintended consequences.”

He said that due to the cost of living crisis, people “might decide to travel to the nearest point”, and “may all decide to go to Rush and Lusk”, leaving the carbon tax “up in the air.”

The motion was passed and a letter was sent to both the TFI and the NTA.