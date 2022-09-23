Council to trial ‘less disruptive’ lighting in Swords

Fingal County Council is currently running a lighting trial at open space in Swords which it says may be considered "less disruptive” to the environment than standard public lighting.

Confirmation came from the council following a motion tabled by Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony at a recent meeting of the full council.

Cllr Mahony’s motion called on the Chief Executive to “investigate other methods of lighting other than the standard lamp pole to illuminate our parks.”

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Mahony said he was “very happy” with the council report, and that he looked forward to new technologies being used to illuminate our parks.

Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG), said something needed to be done at Red Island, Skerries, as at present people cannot walk around safely due to inadequate lighting.

He thanked the Mayor for tabling the motion, and said “hopefully we can find a solution.”

Also speaking at the council meeting, Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said that the fact that Cllr O’Leary had mentioned Red Island suggested that the motion had appeared “in some guise 30 years ago.”

There had been, he said, “negative reaction” from the executive on the issue, which “keeps coming up every couple of years.”

Cllr Boland said now was the time to “push the button, turn on the low level lighting”, to “get this done once and for all” and to “stop the nonsense.”

Cllr Brigid Manton (FF) pointed out to the council that she actually lives in the area mentioned in the report, Pinegrove Park, Swords.

The park, she explained, is a collective open space serving four very large housing estates.

While there was “some” lighting there, she said, “all” of the lighting wasn’t present, which had required the council to put in additional lighting.

Cllr Manton said she would be “very happy” to report back to the council what residents thought of the new lighting.

A report issued by the council said the local authority is currently running a lighting trial at open space in Swords for low level motion activated lighting, “which may be considered to be less disruptive to the environment than standard public lighting.”

This will be assessed on the basis of effective lighting when required (motion triggered on/off) and balanced against environmental light pollution disturbance.

The results of this trial will inform the council’s future decisions on such requests.

The report noted that when considering public lighting in the parks or on open spaces, the council have to consider a range of matters, including, but not limited to: the safety of persons using the space; prevention of light pollution; disturbance to animals; installation disturbance to existing trees and wildlife habitat; residents’ concerns living near the park/open space; the potential for anti-social behaviour; and costs (both capital and ongoing).

The report stated that it was important to note that all parks and open spaces are areas of “great importance” for wildlife habitat.

It was also important to note that the provision of public lighting has to be fit for purpose at all times, the report concluded.