Council to complete study on public realm safety for women and children after Mayor calls for action

Fingal County Council is to complete a study of women and children’s safety in the public realm to identify the factors that make them feel safe and unsafe in public spaces.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó’Rodaigh tabled her motion during ‘Mayor’s Business’ in a recent full meeting of the council.

Cllr Ó’Rodaigh’s said the purpose of her motion was to guide future public realm changes and developments in Fingal which would help ensure the safety of women and children.

She said this was a motion which came up at a recent development plan meeting, where, after a response of much ‘passion’ and interest, it was agreed it would be tabled at a future full meeting of the council.

Fingal County Council, in its reply, stated the local authority has a responsibility for the safety of all citizens, and “most especially women and children.”

The council added that it is An Garda Síochaná which has overall responsibility of public safety.

The completion of a study, as set out in the motion, was “highly desirable”, but would require “a detailed scoping exercise” and strong interagency collaboration, the council stated.

As such, the local authority deemed that the The Joint Policing Committee (JPC) was considered to be the best forum to progress any such study “given the shared responsibility of An Garda Síochána and the council for public safety.”

Noting the council’s report, Cllr Ó’Rodaigh said she was “a little bit concerned” that the motion may be delayed or “lost” should it go to the JPC for consideration.

She asked for Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) – Chair of the JPC – to prioritise the motion, and said it would likely entail some form of public consultation, to hear from women’s lived experiences of public realm safety.

Cllr Ó’Rodaigh said it would be “really interesting” to see what came up as part of public consultation, and that it was important to have “a different lens” to guide future public realm changes and development.

Noting what was needed to address the problem was in fact societal change, Cllr Ó’Rodaigh said that “anything” the council could do to improve public realm safety would help.

Following overwhelming support, Cllr Ó’Rodaigh's motion was passed.