Council to carry out Active Travel study in Balrothery Village and Skerries

Fingal County Council, in collaboration with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are to carry out an Active Travel study on Balrothery Village and Skerries.

The move follows a motion raised by Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) at a recent meeting of the full council, which called on the local authority to carry out a comprehensive traffic assessment/study that looks at putting walking and cycling “at the heart of all our local towns and villages across Fingal.”

Speaking at the council meeting, Cllr Henchy said his motion arose following a council delegation visit to Utrecht and Copenhagen, where he was struck by the public transport systems and the widespread use of walking and cycling in particular.

When he looked at his own area of Donabate/Portrane “in terms of where it has gone over the last 20 years”, he said, there were particular “concerns” regarding the number of new housing developments, new homes, and families who had moved into the area.

What struck him having grown up in the area, he said, was that there are less people travelling by walking and cycling “than there was 20 or 30 years ago.”

Cllr Henchy said that when one looked at how things were “years ago”, children were cycling to and from schools and to sports and activities. This, he said is very apparent in Holland but is not something which is prevalent in Fingal today.

The “number one reason” for this, Cllr Henchy said, was because of road safety concerns, with the “deterrent” being that children must share the road space with cars and other vehicles.

Cllr Henchy said walking and cycling must be “at the heart of our strategic plans, our County Development Plan, the Local Area Plans, the Masterplans, and Urban Framework Plans.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor pointed to the physical and mental health benefits of active travel, and that this must be “the most important thing that’s kept in mind.”

Supporting the motion, Cllr Karen Power (GR) talked about creating towns and villages “of best practice”, where cycling and walking is fully supported and promoted.

She envisioned a time when the people of Fingal could be shown that such practice is not only seen in European cities, but on their doorstep.

Cllr Power said she’d like to support Cllr Henchy’s motion, and to welcome the report also.

A report issued by the council stated: “Active Travel in collaboration with the NTA & TII have secured funding this year for a study on Balrothery Village and Skerries to look at all aspects of Active Travel.

"This includes comprehensive traffic assessment as well as other relevant data collection to evaluate what is required and identify projects that can be delivered to promote walking and cycling at the heart of our towns and villages.

"These studies will inform our approach to further studies on our other towns and villages across Fingal. Our Active Travel Strategy which is currently being drafted outlines how Active Travel walking and cycling infrastructure can be introduced across the County.”