Council says Metrolink will bring huge economic boost to Swords and Fingal

Metrolink cannot come soon enough, according to Fingal County Council who welcomed Cabinet approval of the rail project, this week.

The announcement that the long-awaited MetroLink project will become a reality has been welcomed by Fingal County Council, who believe that the rail project will bring an economic boost to the county and help provide much needed transport infrastructure for one of the fastest growing regions in Ireland.

The planned Metrolink route will link locations including Swords and Dublin Airport to the city centre, with trains planned to operate every three minutes during peak periods once the line initially opens. Once fully operational it is anticipated that the network could be capable of carrying up to 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

Serving major population centres as well as key business and employment points in Fingal, the multi-billion euro project is set to transform North Dublin and unlock new residential and economic lands for the Dublin Region.

Mayor of Fingal Cllr Howard Mahony said: “This is something which has been over 20 years in the making, so it is fantastic news to hear that this is finally going to move forward.

“Fingal will be become one of the greatest beneficiaries once it begins service, particularly as the population here is one of the fastest growing in the country and there is huge demand for fast and reliable transport connections for the people who live and work here. What’s more, Metrolink will deliver tremendous gains for the environment and help reduce carbon emissions.”

AnnMarie Farrelly, Chief Executive of Fingal said: “The Council has worked hard over many years to ensure that Fingal is Metrolink ready, so today’s announcement that it is set to progress is welcome news. Having Metrolink servicing new and existing communities right along the M1 corridor from the city centre through to Swords will support the sustainable development of the Dublin Region unlocking the residential and economic potential of North Dublin.”

Given its location, Fingal provides the most daily commuters into Dublin City with 28,641 making the journeys from their homes in Fingal while around 17,000 make the journey in the opposite direction, to work.