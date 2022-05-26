Council says it is down to Glasmore Estate residents in Swords to take care of estate’s boundary wall issue

Fingal County Council will not increase the height of a wall at the entrance to Elmwood from Glasmore Estate, Swords, as these walls were “built and are maintained by the individual householders”, the local authority has stated.

The council was responding to a motion tabled by Ann Graves (SF) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, which called on the council to increase the height of the wall “for the purposes of safety and security.”

In response to the council’s report, Cllr Graves said that this is not a boundary wall at the rear of the houses, but an area between the high boundary wall and an adjacent smaller wall.

Cllr Graves noted that trees were planted here in the past by Fingal County Council, and have recently been cut back, which residents were “delighted with”, yet it remained an area of concern.

The report, Cllr Graves said, stated that the council intends to replant where a number of dead trees were removed, which she said would imply the area is a responsibility of Fingal County Council.

The request from Cllr Graves was for the wall to be heightened, as it was an area of anti-social behaviour.

If it were a case that this were residents’ property, then they could be so advised, she said, but in her view it was council property.

Responding to Cllr Graves, a council official confirmed a meeting was held on site with residents "a couple of months ago.”

It was “clear” from speaking to residents that what they wanted was for the boundary wall to be removed and a new boundary wall to be built, he said.

However, these boundary walls are the residents’ boundary walls, and this was a matter for them to deal with themselves, he added.

The council plans to replant in the area which will offer some protection and security to neighbouring homes, the official confirmed.

A report issued by the council stated: “The walls to the rear of the properties in Glasmore Estate were built and are maintained by the individual householders.

"It is a matter for residents of these properties to increase the height of walls however, this should only be done following an assessment by a properly qualified structural engineer.”