Council reports on progress with Swords Cultural Quarter and Sustainable Swords projects

The council has provided an update on the much anticipated Swords Cultural Quarter and Sustainable Swords projects.

Work is progressing on design of the Swords Cultural Quarter building and associated realm works around Swords Castle, and archaeological testing at the executive car park is expected to be completed next week.

Further survey work associated with the proposed public realm will be completed this month.

The local authority will lodge an application with the National Monument Service this month seeking ministerial consent for further enabling works associated with the development.

Design progress is being informed by meetings within the council and other stakeholders, including the National Monuments Service, the Courts Service, and Fingal Community College.

The design is proceeding with the intention of bringing it to the Local Area Committee meeting in June.

Work on procuring a design team to further develop works within Swords Castle is being progressed early this year.

This will allow for the conservation and consolidation of the north wall to the public park.

Works will also take place to the Knights and Squires building to further improve public access and upgrade of services within Swords Castle.

These works will be tendered and will commence later in the year.

The extension and refurbishment of Swords Carnegie Library is set to be tendered in March, with an expected commencement on site in early summer.

On the Sustainable Swords project, an official said consultants were appointed in January 2021 for the project.

There have been two rounds of public consultation to date, and in September/October, the council requested submissions on emerging themes and projects.

The council hopes to publish a draft strategy in the coming months with a view to a further round of consultation, and expects the strategy to outline a number of projects which the local authority will then seek funding for.

Thanking the official for the update on Swords Cultural Quarter, Cllr Darragh Butler (FF) said a lot of people were asking about the project, and it was “great” to see it progressing.

Responding to a question by Cllr Butler, the official said the council expects to come back to councillors with a draft plan before public consultation.

Ideally this would be the next Local Area Committee meeting, but it might be at a later date.