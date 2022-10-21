Council proposes protected cycle lanes on R132 from Blake’s Cross to Minister’s Road

Fingal County Council is proposing to provide protected cycle lanes along both sides of the R132 from Blake’s Cross to Minister’s Road.

This section of road forms part of the larger cycling route identified in the Dublin Cycling network plans which is planned to be delivered through Fingal Active Travel over the coming years.

Protected Cycle Lanes are separated from vehicles by cross hatched areas, concrete islands with flexible bollards, line marking and coloured surfaces.

Cycle lanes make it safer for people of all ages and abilities to get around by bike. New cycle lanes will foster closer connections between Lusk and its surrounding area, making it safer to connect with public transport at the R132 for longer journeys into Swords, Dublin city and beyond.

Choosing to leave the car at home and use Active Travel can make a meaningful impact when it comes to reducing your carbon footprint and helping Ireland meet its climate action goals.

The proposed works are in line with the vision for active and sustainable modes of travel that contribute to safer routes to school, better mental and physical health and a cleaner climate.

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnneMarie Farrelly said of the proposal: “This stretch from Blakes Cross to Ministers Road offers an ideal opportunity to add protected cycle lanes by repurposing the existing hard shoulder.

“With minimal disruption to the local community, a safe and useful link from Lusk to Corduff School, Blakes Cross and onward can be delivered. This is just one example of the wider work being undertaken across Fingal to make Active Travel a part of our daily lives.”

Breen Doris, Senior Engineer with Fingal County Council, says creating safe cycling infrastructure along this section of the R132 is just one piece of the bigger Active Travel picture in Fingal: “Delivering Active Travel throughout the county is one of Fingal County Council’s key priorities. To help make it an easy choice to hop on your bike or walk to school or the shops, we want to provide protected cycling routes.

“This link from Blake’s Cross to Minister’s Road will make it simpler for local people to choose Active Travel whether they are a seasoned cyclist or they haven’t been on a bike in years and would like to get back in the saddle. It will also make cycling much safer for children heading to Corduff School each day.”

Fingal County Council is asking everyone in the area to share what they think of the scheme before the consultation closes at 23.59hrs on Monday October 31.

Comments can be submitted at https://consult.fingal.ie by individuals or organisations and all comments will be considered by the project team.

A webinar will be held from noon to 1pm on Wednesday, October 26 and anyone interested in learning more detail of the proposal is invited the online meeting, meet the project team and hear their presentation.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team. To register for this webinar visit https://consult.fingal.ie