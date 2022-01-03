Council investigating possiblity of pedestrianising Main Street in Swords

Fingal County Council is investigating the feasability of pedestrianising Main Street in Swords and will report on the issue early this year.

The local authority’s openness to the idea was revealed in answer to a question posed by Malahide councillor, Eoghan O’Brien (FF) who cited the case of New Street’s pedestrianisation in his hometown.

Cllr O’Brien asked the council “given the hugely successful pedestrianisation of New Street, Malahide, whether pedestrianisation of Swords Main Street will be included as part of the Sustainable Swords Project”.

He argued this would “transform the Main Street of our County Town which has become severely congested by through-traffic and would demonstrate that this council has a vision to provide people-focused public realm for our citizens to enjoy and in which local businesses will thrive”.

The council issued a written response to the councillor’s question, explaining: “The Sustainable Swords project is ongoing and is a 15 month project which began early in 2021.

“The purpose of Sustainable Swords is to produce a place-making strategy focused on the strategic regeneration and compact, sustainable development of Swords.”

The council explained: “The goals are to increase the resilience of the local economy, and to provide for an enhanced, accessible, inclusive, child-friendly, and healthy urban environment.

“The ambition for Sustainable Swords is to form a coordinating device that will establish a package of measures and projects that are prioritised, programmed, and impactful.

“The aim is to identify a coordinated range of ‘pipeline’ projects that can be funded as part of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).”

The local authority reported: “A second round of public consultation was carried out in October, focusing on the emerging themes and projects.

“Theme 2 relates to reimagining the public realm.

“This envisages a change in the quality of the urban realm of Swords town centre, to encourage people to stay longer and have a more enjoyable experience.”

Fingal County Council explained: “The focus is upon a phased enhancement of the urban realm that provides space for all.”

Crucially, this is where the notion that Swords Main Street could be pedestrianised, comes in.

The local authority explained: “Six projects were outlined, including Main Street Transformation.

“This could include pedestrianisation of the Main Street. Traffic modelling is currently ongoing to assess this and to consider other opportunities for creating a more pedestrian friendly environment throughout the town.

“The results of this will be published as part of the draft Strategy which will be published early in 2022.”

The people of Swords will eagerly await the results of those investigations and like the pedestrianisation of New Street in Malahide, there are likely to be those who support it and those who oppose it, should the council pursue the closure of the street to traffic.