Council gives update on Rivervalley and Rathingle cycleway as Cllr expresses concern over its safety

Fingal County Council has presented an update on the active travel initiative for Rivervalley/Rathingle in Swords.

The presentation was made at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

As part of works, the local authority has installed 4km of protected cycle way, connecting all amenities in the Rivervalley/Rathingle area, including links to Holy Family Snr & Jnr National School, Loreto College, Boroimhe and Rivervalley shopping areas, Ward Rivervalley Park and the church.

A total of 600m of Rathingle Road has been resurfaced, with 35 cycle gullies installed, improving the surface quality for cyclists.

The council has provided 14 junction build-outs, reducing the road width from 12-14m to 6-8m, providing a much shorter crossing distance for pedestrians.

The shortened junction width will also provide greater eye-contact between pedestrians and motorists and cyclists and motorists, thereby increasing road safety.

It will also serve to slow down traffic passing through junctions and give priority to pedestrians through the use of raised tables.

These changes combined help to enforce new 30kpm speed limits imposed on residential areas.

Fingal County Council has also introduced 21 uncontrolled crossings in the Rivervalley/Rathingle area.

Three new toucan crossings and two pedestrian crossings upgraded to toucan crossings are to be introduced.

There are to be two raised table junctions at St Finian’s Church and Brookdale Drive.

The entire scheme sees an investment of €2.18 million, representing “a significant investment” for an area of approximately 12,000 people.

According to Fingal County Council, the investment will be bring 1970s roads infrastructure up to current day standards.

The segregated cyclepaths will also eliminate illegal parking on cycleways, footpaths and verges, and provide space for cyclists, e-scooters and mobility scooters.

The council has retained all mature trees along the route, and there has been no impact on bus routes or bus stops.

Speaking after the presentation, Cllr Dean Mulligan (I4C) said he was concerned that with a budget of €2.18 million for the project, there had been no public consultation on the project.

He wasn’t disputing the work which had gone into the project, he said, but this was a “huge” amount of money to spend without consulting members of the public.

None of the Swords councillors were against cycleways, Cllr Mulligan said, but they just want them to be “as safe as possible.”

According to Cllr Mulligan, 57 people had contacted him complaining of accidents with the cycleway kerbs, which he said were “a definite trip hazard.”

This, the councillor said, did not include people who had gone directly to the hospital A&E department.

Responding to Cllr Mulligan, a council official claimed that ‘trips’ were only occurring during the initial stage of the project, and the use of epoxy resin on kerbs had minimised incidents.

The council had done everything within its power to increase visibility, he said, and had not received “anything close” to the number of complaints specified.

It was noted that there was “no perfect solution” when it came to the kerbing, but that the council plans to use kerbing in other locations in the future.