Council gives update on progress of Ballymastone Sports Hub project in Donabate

Fingal County Council has given an update on the delivery timeline for the eagerly-awaited recreational hub at Ballymastone in Donabate.

Cllr Robert O’Donoghue (La) aske the council to “give an updated report on the Ballymastone Recreational Hub, to include the projected timescale for the delivery of this project, which now includes the existing car park, and to outline the current situation regarding the tender process including the need to prioritise the construction of the new entrance road into the hub”.

In response to the Labour councillor’s query, the council issued a written report stating: “ The council has engaged a specialist sports surface consultant to prepare specifications for the two works contracts at the Ballymastone Recreational Hub.

“The first contract is for the development of two GAA sized grass pitches which will allow for the revised lease arrangements with the local sports club required for the development of the all-weather facilities and associated infrastructure.

“The ground investigations required for the preparation of these specifications have been completed and procurement of works is anticipated later in the Summer.”

The council report continues: “Subject to arrangements with the club affected, arrangements to assess the ground conditions at the planned all-weather facilities (located on existing pitches) will be carried out in the coming weeks allowing for the preparation of the specifications for the all-weather facilities.

“At this stage it is difficult to provide a precise timeline for the procurement of the all-weather facilities as this is somewhat related to the results of the ground investigations assessment.

“Works relating to the future use of the existing car park are outside the scope of the contracts referred to above.

“The council however will continue to liaise with the clubs using the car park in relation to the future use of this part of the Ballymastone site.”