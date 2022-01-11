Council ‘committed’ to solution for ‘dangerous’ crossing in Holywell

Fingal County Council is committed to finding a solution to a dangerous crossing at Holywell in Swords, a local councillor has claimed.

A ‘walkability audit’ carried out under An Taisce’s Green-Schools initiative identified a number of safety concerns on the R125. In light of their findings, a footbridge over the road and reduced speed limits along the route were proposed.

It was noted that the 60km speed limit on the road was “extremely high” for the volume of school-going pedestrians in the area.

According to the Road Safety Authority, there have been a number of serious bus/car/pedestrian collisions along the route, in addition to minor accidents.

However, there were mixed views on the footbridge proposal, with some residents expressing fears that it could lead to anti-social behaviour and increased speeding if the pedestrian crossing was removed.

A survey conducted by local Sinn Féin representatives Cllr Ann Graves and Deputy Louise O’Reilly found that Holywell residents were “alarmed” by the number of incidents and near-misses along the road.

“They want a resolution before there is a serious accident or fatality,” Cllr Graves said. “Parents are driving their children to school because of their fears of them crossing the road and are even afraid to let them go to the local shop.

“There have been a number of incidents over the years and the situation is getting worse instead of better.

“If we want to encourage walking and cycling to school, there is an onus on the council to ensure that these routes are safe.”

Cllr Graves said she met with senior council engineers on-site last November and believes there is a recognition of the safety issues and agreement that these need to be addressed.

“Working in consultation with other departments within Fingal County Council, as well as external stakeholders such as Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority, they will examine the existing crossing point to see if improvements can be made at this location and also look at speed signage in the area,” she said.

Cllr Graves said from her most recent communication with council officials, it was her understanding that there will be a “phased approach” to finding a solution, which may involve changing the crossing.