Corina Johnston welcomes long-awaited permanent resurfacing of car park at Ballymastone

Corina Johnston, Labour Party Area Representative has welcomed the announcement by Fingal County Council of its intention to carry out permanent resurfacing works at the Ballymastone sports ground car park, Donabate.

Ms Johnston said: “ I am very pleased that the ongoing campaign by Duncan Smith TD and I for the permanent resurfacing of the existing car park at the Ballymastone Sports Grounds has come to a successful conclusion today.

”At an on-site meeting with Fingal County Council on Friday 14th October requested by Duncan Smith TD in which I was in attendance, Senior Officials from Fingal County Council informed representatives from St Pat’s GAA, St. Ita's AFC and local Cllrs Henchy and Mulville that the council have taken the decision to resurface the car park with a tar-macadam surface.

“The officials confirmed their intention to progress these works through a procurement process with the works to be carried out at the earliest possible time. In the interim I asked the council to carry out remedial works given the current condition of the car park which they have agreed to.”

According to Ms Johnston, Duncan Smith TD and she have been campaigning for this work to be carried out “for nearly two years.”

She said she and Deputy Smith stressed the need for a permanent solution to the car park surface at an on-site meeting earlier this year, and the need the need for the provision of lights in the car park.

At that time, she added, the council proposed to carry out temporary repairs and to give consideration to installing lights in the car park.

"Within a few weeks”, she said, the car park surface returned to the “desperate state it was in a few weeks earlier.”

Ms Johnston said that recently, damage has been done to vehicles due to the extensive potholes on the surface, prompting herself and Deputy Smith to write an email to the council outlining the issues.

Former Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seana Ó’Rodaigh (LAB) also tabled a question at a recent council meeting in relation to the situation at Ballymastone Sports Grounds.

Ms Johnston continued: ”As a parent who has been a coach to underage Soccer and Gaa teams in recent years and visits Ballymastone on a very regular basis, I was keenly aware of the deterioration of the surface which highlighted the serious health and safety concerns for parents as they transported their children to the facilities in Ballymastone.

”I also raised the need for the construction of the new access road and cycle paths to the sports grounds to be prioritised and carried out as soon as possible as the current access road is a serious health and safety concern with children and youths unable to cycle or walk safely to the grounds currently.”

Ms Johnston concluded: “We thanked the officials for taking the health and safety concerns of parents and the clubs on board, for coming up with the substantial amount of funding required to carry out the necessary works and for their ongoing support for sport on the peninsula.”