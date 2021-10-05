Corballis produce their Best to take cup win

On a day of high winds and some thunderous downpours Corballis Links captured the 2021 Best Cup after a two-legged affair against Kilmashogue concluded the weekend before last. In the first leg played the previous weekend in Kilmashogue, Kilmashogue took a lead of 3.5 to 1.5, so Corballis Links knew they needed four wins at home to capture the trophy. The first Corballis Links pair of Ed Mulligan and Malachy Quinn got s their club’s first point with a solid 5&4 win. Match 2 went to Kilmashogue, with Brendan McGovern and Kevin Burke getting the away win to leave their team on an aggregate 4.5 and needing just one more win to claim victory. Matches three and four, though, went to Corballis Links to tie the final at 4.5 each and so it all came down to the final game. Kilmashogue had a horrific start to game 5, going five down after six holes but their pair of John Kinsella and Brendan Sheehan fought back to level the match on the 17th, raising the prospect of sudden death if nobody emerged victorious on the 18th. Playing into driving rain and with the light fading, the Kilmashogue tee shots both found trouble, resulting in an Out of Bounds and a lost ball situation. However, Corballis Links player Paul Kilberd found the green with his third shot and with his playing partner Joseph McGann just off the green the odds favoured their team. Kilmashogue did manage a six off a second ball, but Kilberd coolly two-putted to give victory to Corballis Links. Kilmashogue manager Jim Nix was magnanimous in defeat, thanking his own players for reaching the final having overcome Deer Park, Malahide, Celbridge & Elm Hall and Powerscourt en route. He also congratulated his opposite number, the Corballis Links manager Bryan Higgins, for guiding his charges to victory. Bryan thanked Jim and Kilmashogue for a sporting battle and wished them well in future competitions.