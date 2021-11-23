Cooke: Goal a key ingredient in Syls victory

ST SYLVESTER’S 1-16

BENNEKERRY TINRYLAND0-9

ST SYLVESTER’S coach Anthony Cooke was happy to see his side get over the line as they booked their place in the next round where they will play Laois champions Ballyroan away next Saturday (throw-in 1.30pm).

A good crowd had gathered at Broomfield on Saturday for this provincial opener, with recently crowned Junior Player of the Year Cliodhna Ni She, the star attraction for the away side.

Having picked up the inaugural golden boot award following a total of nine goals and 19 points, Ni She needed no introduction and was certainly her side’s main threat on the day.

Cooke, speaking after the game, felt that the Carlow player provided his team with a strong challenge throughout the field.

“Having lost the last three finals in a row we had known beforehand they had big designs on that Carlow title and had equally big intentions coming up here,” he said.

“And it took us a while to get to grips with them. We made a lot of mistakes, but it’s been three weeks since our last game, so there was a little bit of sharpness missing.

“We grew into the game and in the second half we put in a real shift.”

Starting for Sylvester’s instead of Sophie McGlynn, who was unavailable for the game, was Grainne McGinty and Cooke was pleased with her return on the day.

“I thought she did very well up front and she turned over the ball for our goal and that ultimately made a big difference in the scoreline. We might have struggled a bit if we hadn’t got it.”

Leading up to that score, the two sides were evenly matched, with O’Se twice cancelling out early efforts from Kate Sullivan and Niamh McEvoy before edging her team in front.

But following a levelling score from Sinead Aherne, some tenacious play from Nicole Owens put Sylvester’s in front before the home side struck for what be the pivotal score of the game.

It came on the quarter-hour when McGinty seized on a loose pass out of defence before playing in Aherne who duly slotted past the keeper.

And with the impressive McEvoy then sending over a point via the far post, Sylvester’s had moved into a five-point lead at the water break.

The second quarter began with another free from Ni She before Sullivan forced a close-range save out of the keeper.

Syls hit something off a lull after that in a period which saw them register a number of wides, with Ni She putting just a score between sides with ten minutes to go in the half.

However Syls got a bit more fluency after that, with three unanswered scores from Sullivan, Aherne and Owens leaving them up by 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

And while they were to lose Owens to a sin-bin offence three minutes into the second half, Sylvester’s were never really troubled despite Ni She’s impressive display up front.

And Cooke was more than happy to get this tricky opening-round fixture in Leinster out of the way.

“I think it was our toughest test this season. They were a very physical side, more than any other team we’ve played. They are very well drilled, they transitioned well and get bodies back behind the ball.

“I thought our defence kept Ni She under wraps today. She’s an excellent player who makes a lot of strong runs, but she loves the physicality of the game too.”

St SYLVESTER’S: Sophie Brennan, Cliona Fitzpatrick, Kim White, Leah Harrold, Lisa Murphy, Dannielle Lawless, Emma Lynch, Nicole Owens 0-3, Niamh McEvoy 0-4, Kate Sullivan 0-3(0-1f), Grace Twomey, Emma Sullivan, Grainne McGinnity, Sinead Aherne 1-5(1f), Louise Ryan. Subs: Niamh Harney 0-1 for McGinity (39), Kyrah Tanner for Emma Sullivan (39), Aine McDonnell for Lawless (56), Caitlin Guiden for Lynch (55) Sadbh McCann for McEvoy (58).

Bennekerry TINRYLAND: Shannon Cotter, Grace Lawler, Elaine Ware, Deirdre Tomlinson, Tess Regan, Leanne Corcoran, Ruth Birmingham, Nuala Mohan, Fiona O’Sullivan, Niamh Kelly, Roisin Byrne, Leah Mullins, Elizabeth Lowry, Cliodhna Ni She (0-9, 0-8f), Sinead Hayden. Subs: Sarah Doyle, Jane Bullen, Zoe Ryan, Niamh Brophy, Zoe Ryan.