Controversial apartment development in Rivervalley gets planning approval

A planning application has been granted for a development at St Finian’s Church, Rivervalley parish, Swords, Co Dublin, which is to include the construction of a 58 unit sheltered housing apartment building.

The development, by Dunne Better Build Limited, will consist of the construction of a single storey parish centre extension 167 sqm to the west of the church building.

It will also see construction of a two-bedroom single-storey detached parish priest accommodation 120 sqm to the south of the existing church building with three car parking spaces and vehicular access off Pairc Na Foraise Road.

The development will also see construction of a three-storey, 58 unit sheltered housing apartment building (4641 sqm) and associated uses to the west of the existing church building, comprising 15 one bedroom and 43 two bedroom units,

Also included will be a reception and meeting room, staff WC, storage rooms, refuse storage and service rooms, landscaped courtyard and internal walkways, 38 bicycle spaces, 30 car parking spaces and with vehicular access off River Valley Road;

Modifications will also be made to the existing church parking area and addition of two car-parking spaces to the existing 61 spaces, plus eight bicycle spaces;

New fencing will also be provided to north, east and west boundaries and all associated landscaping and site works.

The development was applied for on December 1 2021, with the final date for third party submissions/observations being January 13 2022.

Planning permission was granted by Fingal County Council on June 14 2022.