Construction worker found with €260 worth of cannabis and cocaine

A construction worker found with cannabis and cocaine has escaped a conviction after he made a donation to charity.

Stephen Tormey (46) pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs at Pinewood Green Lawns, Balbriggan on February 2nd, 2021.

The court heard gardaí carried out a search at the property and found €120 worth of cannabis and cocaine to the value of €140 in the bedroom of the accused.

Tormey admitted ownership of the drugs and said it was for his own personal use, Garda Stephen Murphy told the court.

He has no previous convictions and was cooperative with gardaí.

Defence solicitor Siobhan Neilis said Tormey, with an address at Airfield Road, Coolock, suffers from very strong migraines which he regularly needs hospital treatment for and he was smoking just to relieve that.

She said in relation to the cocaine, he didn’t recall having it and had told her it would have been bought a long time previously but had never been used.

It had been misplaced and he didn’t realise it was there it was found, she said.

The solicitor said Tormey has family in Australia whom he would like to visit in the future and a conviction would hamper that. She asked the judge to consider leaving the defendant without a conviction.

Judge Deirdre Gearty directed Tormey to make a €400 donation to Little Blue Heroes and struck out the case.