Construction worker drove ‘erratically’ while on drugs

A construction worker who was seen driving erratically by gardaí was under the influence of cannabis at the time, a court has heard.

Shane Brady (34) claimed he was taking the drug to ease the symtoms of Crohn’s disease.

The defendant, of The Green, Nighstgate, Rush, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and driving while under the influence of an intoxicant in October last year at Station Road, Lusk.

The court heard Garda Tiberiu Badiceanu stopped a white transit van driven by the defendant because he was concerned about the manner in which it was driving as the vehicle was “all over the road”.

Brady was searched and found in possession of €50 worth of cannabis. He was conveyed to Balbriggan Garda Station where a blood sample was taken and came back positive for the drug.

The solicitor for the defence said Brady is the father of three children ranging in age from six to fifteen. He said the defendant suffers from Crohn’s disease and was taking cannabis for it as it can be hard to get the prescribed medications right.

However, the solicitor said Brady is now on prescribed medication that works for his symptoms and no longer takes cannabis.

He said the accused is self employed and needs his van for work so the disqualification will greatly affect this.

Judge John Brennan said the situation was “unfortunate” given that the accused was using cannabis for a serious condition but said a disqualification was compulsory and he had no discretion in the matter. He fined Brady €300 for drug driving and disqualified him from driving for one year but postponed the disqualification for six months, taking into account the possession of drugs charge.