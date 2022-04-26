Community Monuments Fund grants of almost €400K for heritage projects in Fingal

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD has welcomed grants totalling €391,648 awarded to Fingal projects under the Community Monuments Fund.

The grants were announced nationwide for a wide range of archaeological heritage projects which this year will see 128 projects being supported with an overall investment of €6 million.

Welcoming the funding for projects in Fingal, Minister O’Brien said: “I am delighted to welcome this announcement of the Community Monuments Fund awards for 2022.

"The increased funding announced of €6 million to 128 projects will help protect our wonderful archaeological heritage and make it more accessible to the many who cherish it.

"I am particularly pleased to see €391,648 awarded to projects in Dublin Fingal.

“Four local projects in Dublin Fingal were successful in being awarded the full amount under Stream 1 which awards grants up to €85,000 that are aimed at essential repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.

"These projects are Rush Tower House, Rush (€85,000), St. Catherine's Kenure Church, Rush (€85,000), St.Marnock's Church, Portmarnock (€85,000) and St. Columba’s Church & Round Tower, Swords (€85,000).

Two other sites were successful under Stream 2 for Local Authority sites / monuments and these are Moat Wood, south-west of Naul (€30,000) and Balrothery Tower House (€21,648).”

Minister O’Brien said these awards help us to deliver on various commitments under Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan launched earlier this year.

The awards will provide further supports for communities and custodians and the heritage sector, for archaeologists, conservation architects, stone masons, and other professional trades, he said.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support.

Under three streams, the Community Monuments Fund supports a broad range of measures aimed at protecting and promoting archaeological monuments, including emergency conservation repair works at monuments, masonry repair, the development of Conservation Management Plans, access infrastructure and installation of interpretation signage, and social media projects aimed at disseminating knowledge of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.