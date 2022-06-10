Community groups to be funded to help in the fight against graffiti and litter

An initiative run by Fingal County Council to help prevent litter and stop graffiti has announced that 15 community groups across the county have been awarded new funding to enable them to carry out projects in litter hotspots and other areas affected by vandalism.

Now in its third year, the Anti-Litter Anti-Graffiti Competition sees groups being granted up to €1,500 to cover their efforts to combat trash and organise environmental clean-ups.

Projects this year ranged from creating biodiversity areas to eliminating single-use plastic bottles.

In all, nearly €20,000 has been awarded across Fingal, with the initiative part funded by the Department of Environment, Climate Action and Communications.

Among the successful projects were The Sophia Housing Centre in Donabate and the Balseskin Reception Centre.

They will both receive funding for their litter and garden projects which will be very positive initiatives.

Baldoyle Tidy Towns received funding for a park notice board in Seagrange Park, while staff at Donabate Portrane Community Centre will oversee the painting of bottle banks in order to make them visually attractive for users.

As part of that, they will run an art competition aimed at engaging people from different age groups to share their visions for the unmanned collection facilities.

Fingal’s Director of the Environment, Dave Storey, said: “Over the last few years this programme has given many community projects the ability to help crack down on litter and graffiti in areas across Fingal.

“It’s great to be able to once again support groups who are taking an active role in making Fingal clean and green – we know that having access to this type of funding can really have a positive impact in keeping our public spaces free of graffiti and helps remind people to do the right thing by binning their rubbish rather than just tossing it on the ground.”