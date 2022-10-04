Community First Responders in Swords awarded for Covid work

Swords Community First Responders (CFR) were recently presented with a medal and certificate in recognition by National Ambulance Service (NAS) of their support to their community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary of Swords CFR Zita Corkery said the group wishes to acknowledge assistance of NAS, CFR Ireland and the DFB when their volunteers attend 999 calls in Swords.

The group respond on a fully voluntary basis to calls of cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke and choking covering a 5km radius.

Further information can be found on Swords CFR Facebook page or via email to cfr@hse.ie.

The HSE National Ambulance Service (NAS) marked National Volunteering Week by recognising just under 1,000 Community First Responders (CFR) for their valuable volunteer work and commitment throughout the pandemic. This year, the theme of National Volunteering Week is “Celebrate and Reconnect”.

Robert Morton, NAS Director, expressed his sincere thanks for the invaluable support of CFR volunteers: “CFRs are volunteers who are trained to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area where they live or work.

“Their aim is to reach a potentially life-threatening emergency in the vital first minutes before the ambulance crew arrives.

“Their role is to help stabilise the patient and provide the appropriate care, including defibrillation, until the ambulance crew arrives on scene to take over the treatment.

“CFRs are an integral and valued link in the ‘Chain of Survival’ as they can provide essential treatments in those crucial first few minutes prior to the arrival of the National Ambulance Service. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to each volunteer for their help in saving people’s lives.”

CFR groups who are linked to the NAS National Emergency Operations Centre are alerted to an emergency in their area, and as they are community-based can provide medical assistance within minutes of a 112/999 call being received. In relation to cardiac arrest where the patient’s heart has stopped pumping blood around the body, the sequence of events that follows is known as the ‘Chain of Survival’.

Ger O’Dea, NAS National Community Engagement Manager said: “CFRs have a massive impact on the lives of people every day.

“We are delighted to award each volunteer a token of our gratitude and acknowledgement of the important role they have in NAS.”