Community council to prove ‘standing’ for Judicial Review of controversial Balbriggan planning application

The High Court has ordered Balbriggan Community Council to submit an affidavit demonstrating it has “standing” to bring judicial review proceedings in relation to the granting of planning permission for an apartment complex in the town.

The case relates to An Bord Pleanála’s decision in November of last year to give the green light to the Templar Place development at the former Mall Shopping Centre site on Quay Street and High Street in Balbriggan.

Rhonellen Developments Ltd had originally applied for permission for 101 build-to-rent apartments under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, but this number was later reduced to 95 units by the planning appeals board.

Earlier this year, Balbriggan Community Council launched a fundraising campaign to legally challenge the decision and was granted leave to seek a judicial review in February.

On March 16, the developer filed a motion that challenged the community council’s “standing”, or whether it was an appropriate body, to take judicial review proceedings.

It was later clarified there would be no order for costs against the community council if this motion was successful. Balbriggan Community Council then sought further assurances on “costs protection” in the event of an appeal by either party.

However, the court found that the applicant was “not in any jeopardy” as to costs, “at least until such a time the motion is listed for hearing”, and described the community council’s objection as “premature”.

In a judgement delivered earlier this month, the judge ordered the community council to file an affidavit replying to the notice party’s motion within two weeks.

He said the matter will be down for mention on October 3, at which point the question of whether or not the applicant is entitled to any further costs protection can be revisited – prior to the notice party’s motion being listed for hearing.

Alice Davis, chairperson of Balbriggan Community Council, said they would be fully complying with the order but expressed disappointment that the motion had delayed the judicial review process.

“We really appreciate all the support from the Balbriggan community in helping us find the initial €20,000 needed to bring judicial review proceedings,” she added. “The remaining €20,000 required to take the case will be raised in the coming months.”