Community and voluntary workers ‘sick of tea and sympathy’ from Government says Duncan Smith TD

Labour health spokesperson and Fingal TD Duncan Smith has demanded that the government put in place an immediate timeline and guarantee a process for engagement with workers in the community and voluntary sector.

The call comes following the government waving through Labour motion calling for pay rises for community and voluntary sector workers

Deputy Smith said: “The government must put their money where their mouths are and immediately establish a process for dealing with this matter once and for all. The government can demonstrate their bone fides for care workers by immediately setting a process of engagement in place. The Minister for Health is on the record saying that a WRC process could resolve this issue and he needs to do all in his power to make this happen.

“Government did not oppose Labour’s motion, nor did they propose any amendments. Whilst it was disappointing that the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform was not present, the Minister for Health and Minister Anne Rabbitte agreed with the aims of our motion. Agreement is all well and good, but now we need action. These workers are sick of tea and sympathy.”