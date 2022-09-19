Communication Boards for children with special needs to become a feature of Fingal playgrounds

New facilities for children with special needs to be integrated into Fingal playgrounds.

Communication Boards for special needs children may soon become a regular feature of Fingal playgrounds, the council has confirmed.

Communication Boards are designed to assist children who are nonverbal and use communication devices play more freely and inclusively on the playground with their peers.

A motion tabled by Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting called on the Chief Executive to support the installation of Communication Boards at Fingal playgrounds and in schools across Fingal.

Cllr O’Leary called on management to install boards “at popular playgrounds under its remit in Skerries and Balbriggan.”

Noting Meath County Council was installing 26 Communication Boards in the county, Cllr O’Leary said he welcomed the council’s report and the fact the scheme was being assessed.

Cllr O’Leary told the committee that a mother with an autistic child had contacted him regarding the boards, and had wished for them to be rolled out.

The scheme looked “very positive” to him, he said, and he hoped the required funding would be secured to allow it to go ahead in Fingal.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Karen Power (GR) said she had also been contacted by the mother in question, whose name is Aisling.

Cllr Power commended officials, noting the turnaround time on the project had been “exceptionally fast.”

It was her understanding, she said, that the Operations team were working with Inclusion Ireland on the content for the Communication Boards.

Cllr Power said she believed the scheme was “a fantastic step” towards making playgrounds more inclusive, particularly for non-verbal children.

The Communication Boards allowed these children not only to communicate with their parents, she said, but also with their peers.

Responding to Cllrs, a council official confirmed that Fingal County Council is currently working on the design of the Communication Boards.

The council, she said, is working on “a sample version” before a design is confirmed for use.

According to the council official, Fingal County Council manages “over 50 playgrounds”, and so wishes to ensure it gets the design right.

A report issued by the council stated: “The Operations Department can confirm that research is underway in relation to the provision of playground Communications Boards with regard to subject matter, layout, materials and siting.

"Consideration will be given to their installation where appropriate.”