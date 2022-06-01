Commercial driver is fined for driving with no licence or insurance

A 42-year-old man who was driving a commercial vehicle without a driving licence or insurance has been fined €700 at Swords District Court.

Anthony Costello, Applewood Mews, Swords pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a valid driving licence and using a commercial vehicle without a certificate of roadworthiness on January 12th, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty at Swords District Court to driving a motor car with no insurance or valid driving licence on June 8th, 2021 in a separate incident.

The court heard Garda Sarah Sherlock stopped the defendant shortly before 9am on January 12th at Applewood in Swords.

The vehicle in question was a commercial vehicle and there was no certificate of roadworthiness displayed.

There were no discs displayed on the vehicle and the defendant did not have a driving licence, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told the court.

A demand was made for Costello to produce documents within 10 days but he failed to do so.

In relation to the second incident, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said Garda Garvey was on mobile patrol at Applewood Avenue West in Swords on June 8th, 2021 when he stopped a vehicle driven by the defendant.

The garda spoke to the defendant who admitted having no driving licence or insurance.

The solicitor for the defence said Costello has a 12-week-old child and a partner who has a chronic neurological condition which prevents her from driving.

He said the first vehicle was a commercial vehicle and the defendant intended to convert it but “the costs were prohibitive” and he had to “let it go”.

His friend lent him a vehicle in the meantime and a neighbour was helping him to fix it up and prepare it for the NCT test.

There was something wrong with the battery and his neighbour told him to drive it round the square and it was while he was doing this that he was stopped by Garda Sherlock, the solicitor added.

He said Costello’s life would be “severely impacted” as a consequence of a disqualification.

The defendant did not have a driving licence on the first date he was stopped because he was having serious difficulty renewing his licence because of Covid.

In relation to Garda Sherlock’s matter, Judge Deirdre Gearty imposed a fine of €350 for having no insurance and said she wouldn’t disqualify him in this instance.

She also imposed a fine of €100 for driving without a valid driving licence and €250 for using a car without a certificate of roadworthiness.

She struck out all of Garda Garvey’s matters in their entirety.