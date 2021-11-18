Clubs warned of hefty punishments if abuse of referees continues

THIS coming weekend’s North Dublin Schoolboys/girls League fixtures will resume after constructive discussions between the ISRS (Irish Soccer Referees’ Society) and the NDSL.

Last weekend’s matches in the NDSL were postponed after referees withdrew their services due to abuse from the sidelines.

Referees in the 870-team league wanted to highlight their safety concerns after several of their members had been threatened in recent weeks and months by players, coaches and supporters.

The secretary of the NDSL and MGL, Tony Gains, came out strongly against the alleged conduct towards referees and branded the abuse given to referees as disgraceful.

“I have just been informed that all referees in the NDSL and MGL are withdrawing their services this weekend,” he wrote in an open message to all clubs.

“Over last weekend, a female refereeing her first game of three games was abused so badly from the time she entered the pitch that she decided not to take any more of this abuse from these people. She has now chosen to give up refereeing entirely.

“Another young referee who has only been refereeing for the past two months was petrified on the pitch. He was so afraid even to collect his gear. This abuse he took was absolutely disgraceful.

“This is a sad day for football, and I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend.”

When contacted, Mr Gains said he was arranging a meeting between the league and the relevant referee representative groups this week with a view to ensuring a safe working environment for an essential part of the game.

Until referees decide to make themselves available again, fixtures will remain suspended, he warned.

However, after a weekend of talks between the NDSL and the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society an agreement has been made which will see referees return to action this weekend.

A brief message from the ISRS confirmed that their referees would return this weekend.

“Following constructive discussions between ISRS and NDSL, we are recommending our members make themselves available for games next weekend, Friday November 19th.

“We would like to thank the NDSL for their co-operation,” concluded the statement.

NDSL secretary Tony Gains welcomed the breakthrough while also warning clubs that they would face severe punishments if any of their members or supporters continue to abuse referees.

“I have been in negotiations with the Referees Society during the week in order for our referees to return to referee our games as of weekend Saturday/Sunday 20th/21st November.

“I have also advised the Society that we will have zero tolerance and we will do everything in our power to protect the referees. We will not tolerate any abuse whatsoever from officials, managers, players, parents and supporters,” he warned.

“The club is responsible for all personnel including their supporters and I have issued a directive to our Disciplinary Committee to severely punish the offenders.

“I have been saying for many years that without referees we have no football. You must all realise the consequences of abusing referees.

“We would also like to thank the Referees Society for their patience and cooperation and look forward to having a meaningful relationship going forward.

“I hope we have all learned from last week’s experience and look forward to returning to football on 20th/21st November,” concluded the NDSL secretary.