Clubs get down to business

It’s been almost 18 months in the reckoning, but at long last competitive club football is back.

With promotion and relegation back on the table, the cut and thrust of the club championships are back and for supporters it’s out with the streaming and Twitter feeds and a return to beating a muddy track to the various venues across the county.

To kick things off, there are four games down for decision on Friday night as Ballymun Kickhams begin the defence of their title against Thomas Davis who made the county final in 2019 (Parnell Park, 8.15pm).

There are also two Fingal teams involved in the Senior 1 Championship and here we take a look at their games and also the Senior 1 and 2 ties involving other Fingal clubs over the next few days.

Fixtures

Senior 1 Championship

Group 1

Clontarf v Skerries Harps, Balgriffin, Friday 7.30

This is a repeat of the dramatic group two clash in Parnell Park two seasons ago when former Dublin Under-20 player Killian McGinnis sent over a late point to hand Harps a famous one-point victory after they had trailed by six at one stage.

As it was then, this may well be a pivotal game for both sides in a group which also includes Ballymun Kickhams and Thomas Davis.

Group 4

Round Towers Lusk v St Oliver Plunkett’s ER, The Naul, Friday 7.30pm

Plunkett’s showed their staying power against Raheny to claim the Division 2 league title in extra time at Parnell Park two weekends ago, with Garret ‘Nesty’ Smith kicking vital points for the Navan Road men.

Not short on pedigree, with Sean Bugler and Bernard Brogan both on target against Raheny, Plunkett’s will be fancied to win this one.

Senior 2 Championship

Group 1

Ballyboughal v St Annes,

Ballyboughal, Sunday 11.00

Ballyboughal struggled a bit in the absence of some key players during the league campaign, but with home advantage on a tight pitch they could sneak this one.

Group 2

Cuala v St Maur’s, Hyde Park, Sunday 11.00

Travelling Maur’s supporters will be hoping for a reprisal of Ciaran Reddin’s scorcher against Skerries Harps in the league a couple of weeks back.

The former Dublin All-Ireland winning medallist is in prime shape and the Rush outfit will look to his influence in a game where Maur’s need to contain the threat of Con O’Callaghan, arguably the most dangerous forward in the country.

Naomh Mearnog v St Peregrines,

Portmarnock, Sunday 11.00

Mearnog had a good enough league under new manager James Gahan, and against a young St Peregrines outfit without the services of Eric Lowndes the home side should prevail.

Group 3

Templeogue SS v St Sylvester’s, Sunday 11.00

St Sylvester’s boss Paul Clarke has placed his trust in youth, with no fewer than 17 players making their senior debuts under him in the last two and half years.

It may take a while before we see the best of them, though, and Sunday morning’s clash could be a stern test for them.

Erin’s Isle v Fingallians, Finglas, Sunday 11.00

Fingallians faded a bit after a good start to the league. Keeping their dual stars injury-free may be key here, while Paul Flynn is likely to be their go-to man again.

Group 4

Parnells v Fingal Ravens,

Chanel College, Sunday 11.00

Ravens, having qualified for the last two minor finals, have some nice talent coming through, but it’s the meeting of Dublin’s absentee goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton and fellow former county man Darren Daly which should generate the most interest here.