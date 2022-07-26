Club championship schedule is ‘Leaving’ clubs short

Garristown and Naomh Mearnog are two of the clubs concerned about the scheduling of the Ladies Junior Club Championships. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

NEXT Wednesday promises to be a huge day for Dublin ladies football as eight junior clubs across compete at four different venues for championship silverware from Junior C downwards.

Nonetheless, for some north County Dublin clubs competing in the lower tiers the scheduling of games has left them struggling to field teams over the course of the competitions, which began in June.

And Garristown manager Rory McShane, for one, believes that change is needed.

“I think the county board needs to take a serious look at the championship structure, as playing the championship so early in the summer time has really affected ourselves numbers-wise - between holidays and in the early games when the Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate were staged.

“Speaking for ourselves, we had five of our usual starting fifteen missing against Donabate and five others who missed our first two championship games due to exams and holidays.

“It’s all affected player availabilities to attend training sessions and games and I know it has affected other teams too.”

Carol Lambert, who manages the Naomh Mearnog team, certainly agrees.

“All I know is that the timing took us out of the championship,” she claimed.

“We had 11 players out on Leaving Cert. I also feel it’s unfair to treat Junior C players and below differently to the teams graded above.”

McShane believes the inequity between the lower and higher grades should be addressed.

“There is no consideration whatsoever towards the junior championship. I’m not 100% sure, but I don’t think the intermediate or senior championships have kicked off yet?

“And if this is true, well you’d have to ask the question, why have they not started yet, and why are they starting later?”

It was pointed out that the different scheduling of the senior and intermediate championships was down to the amount of county players on the club panels competing at a higher level, but McShane replied: “Ah now, we have a county player (Amy O’Brien) on our team also.

“Now I know she’s on and off the squad, but still they should’ve delayed all of the championship, from Senior A right through to Junior J.

“It’s a typical county board reaction, once you’re below a certain grade.”

In response to the criticism, the Dublin LGFA County Board commented: “Please note the Dublin club master fixture plan for 2022 was ratified at a full meeting of the County Committee.

“A review of fixtures like those carried out in previous years will take place at the end of this season in relation to all competitions run by Dublin LGFA.

“All affiliated clubs of Dublin LGFA are welcome to write via their club secretaries to the County Committee to highlight any concerns they may have pertaining to any issue or subject.

“Official correspondence is subsequently read and debated at the monthly County Committee meetings, of which all clubs are entitled to have three registered members present, of which one must be a player.

“This is the forum where County Committees conducted their business.”