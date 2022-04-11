Cllr says Balbriggan residents have ‘no confidence in anything anymore’ as controversial Castlelands housing plans proceed

An Bord Pleanala's offices where the ultimate decision on the controversial Castlelands proposal will be made.

The Balbriggan community has “no confidence in anything anymore” due to plans for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) at Castlelands advancing, apparently unchanged, a local Independent councillor has claimed.

Fingal County Council’s Planning Department has received notification of an SHD application submitted to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of over 800 housing units in the town.

The application was submitted to Fingal County Council on April 4 2022 for a proposed development at a site located at Castlelands in the townlands of Hampton Demesne, Kinshough North and Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The application is with respect to the development of 817 residential units at the site, a childcare facility, open space and all associated infrastructure.

The proposed development is to consist of: 817 residential units comprising of 162 1-bed units; 250 2-bed units; 381 3-bed units; and 24 4-bed houses ranging in height from 1 – 6 no. storeys on an overall site of 25.33 ha.

Cllr Grainne Maguire, who is against the SHD said: “We all appreciate the fact that there is a need for housing and a lot of work has gone into the actual development of this land and it’s out of our control, but there was an awful lot of submissions put in on the Castlelands Masterplan.

"It came before the councillors, we had an awful lot of meetings, an awful lot of discussion, an awful lot of arguing, and we have met the LDA (Land Development Agency) and they know our views.

"The Masterplan that we agreed back in January or February 2019, we wanted a link road done first – we don’t want six storeys, we wanted the densities kept low and they completely ignored everything.”

As the site is located within the administrative boundary of Fingal County Council it is therefore subject to the policies and objectives of the Fingal County Development Plan 2017-2023.

However, Cllr Maguire says the community has lost confidence in the planning process, as all of their submissions have gone seemingly ignored: "It’s just soul-destroying, the community has no confidence in anything anymore, we’re trying to celebrate the Our Balbriggan and then all of a sudden you’ve this battle against you.”

“Nobody wants six storeys...yes they’re putting a playground in, yes they’re putting in green space, but I actually have no faith in any development anymore because the infrastructure and the community facilities are always last and there’s no guarantee they’ll happen.”

She concluded: “It wouldn’t happen anywhere else that nearly 900 houses would be built with one road in and one road out. It’s already chaos in there. There’s three schools, the traffic at school times, all the residents that live up there they can’t get out to go to work, it’s already chaos and now they’re creating an even bigger issue on top of that.”

The Castlelands SHD is due to be discussed at the next Balbriggan/Rush-Lusk/Swords Area Committee meeting after which a summary of the views expressed by councillors will be submitted to An Bórd Pleanála.