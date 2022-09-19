Cllr questions council over the implementation of Local Area Plans for Donabate and Rivermeade

An Independent councillor has called on the council Chief Executive to advise “when she intends to implement the listed upgrades in the developed Local Area Plan (LAP) in this committee’s area.”

A report issued by Fingal County Council in reply to Cllr Cathal Boland stated that there are “two operational Local Area Plans in this LEA” – The Donabate LAP 2016 and the Rivermeade Local Area Plan 2018.

These contain “a number of policies and objectives which require the provision of both new services and amenities and upgrades of the existing.”

According to the report, these will be provided in line with the phasing of the LAPs and through the Development Management process through the life of the plans “and beyond.”

The report confirmed that the current Development Plan also sets the framework for development in the areas for which an LAP has not yet been prepared or where one has expired.

There are also a number of Local Area Plans for the rural villages, which have recently expired.

The “overarching principles of these LAPs”, which have been the key framework for guiding development in the villages, “remain compatible with current strategic policy as set out in the Development Plan relating to village development within the county”, the report concluded.