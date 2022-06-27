Cllr Paul Mulville welcomes progress on commuter shelter for Donabate railway station

Cllr Paul Mulville, Fingal Social Democrats councillor, has welcomed progress on the erection of commuter shelter on the city-bound platform at Donabate Railway Station.

Cllr. Mulville said: “I’m glad that Irish Rail have now given a commitment to provide a shelter on the city-bound platform at Donabate Railways Station.

"For many years now I have been raising the need for the city-bound platform to be covered by a shelter roof, as commuters who are travelling into town in the morning, and who are awaiting the arrival of their train, are often left soaking wet if it rains.

“Irish Rail had promised to do this in 2014, but unfortunately, they stated that due to lack of funding at the time, they were unable to carry out the works,” said Cllr Mulville.