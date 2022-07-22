Cllr James Humphreys questions Fingal County Council over recycling charges

A Labour Party councillor has asked the Chief Executive for an update on the recycling centres pricing review, and if a payment amnesty for leaves will be introduced during the autumn months.

A response from the council to Cllr James Humphries stated that a review on the recycling centres is currently being finalised and will be brought to the Transportation and Infrastructure SPC in September.

This review focused on bulky waste, volumes and pricing and will inform changes to charges for 2023.

The report confirmed there is a charge in the recycling centres for all green waste including leaves.

However, it stated that the Operations Department works with all community and Tidy Towns groups in the collection of rubbish during clean-ups.

Bags are supplied to community groups and these are collected by the council during the daily emptying of bins.