Cllr has ‘grave concern’ over giant Donabate planning application

Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) has expressed ‘grave concern’ over plans to bring 1,365 new homes to a site at Corballis East in Donaabte.

Cllr Henchy, who hails from the Donabate Portrane peninsula, said: “My initial thoughts on this planning application are of grave concern.

"While I welcome housing given the current housing crisis, I do not welcome a scheme that is clearly developer led and in my opinion is absolutely not in keeping with the Donabate Local Area Plan and indeed the Fingal County Development plan.

"It is my strong opinion that this planning application would have a very negative impact on Donabate as it is clearly a city centre density application shoehorned onto the Donabate Portrane Peninsula which clearly does not have the physical or indeed the social infrastructure that would be clearly needed to underpin a development of this scale.

I have requested that this planning application be a headed item at September’s Fingal County Council area committee meeting.

"This will give myself and other councillors the opportunity to question Fingal County Council planners on this application.

"It will also allow, for Councillors from all parties and none to include proposals on this planning application that can be submitted within the Chief Executives report which will go to An Bord Pleanala.”

He added: “I would urge everyone in the community to closely examine the proposed plans and indeed submit an observation.

"This application is the biggest planning application that has ever been proposed for the Donabate Portrane Peninsula and is the second largest SHD application that has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala across Ireland.”

Cllr Henchy said: “I also want to commend the Donabate Portrane Community Council who are working hard on this application on behalf of the local community and they have set up a go fund account to help with costs around this application such as expert planners, ecologists, engineers and potentially legal advice.

"It is highly likely, that this application will end up in court if in the event An Bord Pleanala ignore the Donabate Local Area Plan and grant this permission in full as proposed by the developer.”

The closing date for observations to An Bord Pleanala is Monday, September 13 at 5.30pm,