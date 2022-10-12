Cllr ‘concerned’ over parking provision for new Quay St redevelopment in Balbriggan

An Independent councillor has said he is “really concerned” about a lack of parking provision in plans to redevelop Quay Street and its environs in Balbriggan, which he fears will impact on the local economy and tourism.

Cllr Tony Murphy was speaking at a special meeting of the Balbriggan/Rush-Lusk/Swords Area Committee held on Thursday October 6, when a presentation was given to councillors on the scheme.

The proposed public realm redevelopment and associated works include: “open spaces, car parking, roads, pedestrian footpaths and a section of the Bracken River at Quay Street and environs, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.”

Speaking at the Area Committee meeting, Cllr Murphy pointed out that a total of 58 observations on the project related to parking, which he was “really concerned” about.

He was concerned, he said, about the economic impact on the town of Balbriggan if there were a shortage of car parking spaces, as well as the effect on local tourism.

Cllr Murphy said that asking people to park in Bremore Castle, as had been suggested in the council’s presentation, was “a joke.”

He said that Bremore Castle did not have a car park surface, and that it is 2km “or 20 minutes” away from Balbriggan Train Station.

Commuters were not going to see it as an option, he said, unless a bus were made available from Bremore Castle.

Bath Road car park, he said, while well-connected was located underneath a railway bridge that allowed “one car in and one car out at a time.”

He “could only imagine the confusion”, he said, when Bablriggan FC were training on a Thursday night and were trying to access the car park if it were busy.

The situation was compounded, he added, by the new nursing home in the area, which was currently without parking provision.

With the church car park “1km away”, he said, he was not sure what the impact would be for this lack of parking provision, but he believed it would have “a very negative impact” on business in the area if people had “nowhere else to go and nowhere else to park.”

Cllr Murphy said he did not wish to “take the pin out of the grenade so aggressively”, but these were his concerns.

The report was noted by the Area Committee.