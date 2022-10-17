Cllr calls for tender to be issued for Kinsealy to Portmarnock greenway

Tender documents for the planned Kinsealy to Portmarnock greenway must be issued “as soon as possible”, a Green Party councillor has stated.

Cllr David Healy was speaking at a recent council meeting, when a presentation was given on the Capital Programme for 2023-2025.

According to Cllr Healy, the Kinsealy to Portmarnock Greenway was included in the 2019 Capital Programme for action in 2020 on foot of a decision taken in the Local Area Plan (LAP.)

In 2020, he continued, the Planning and Strategic Infrastructure Department started work on the designs for tenders, and “last month”, councillors were told that they had been issued.

However, he said, this turned out not to be true, and the council’s intention was now to issue tender documents in 2023.

Cllr Healy said he would like the tenders to be issued “as soon as possible”, in keeping with “the absolute need to provide this infrastructure.”

He would also like to see an allocation in the Capital Programme for the work he said, for this very important piece of infrastructure.

Cllr Healy said he also wished to raise the matter of access to Balscadden beach, for which the council had been awarded €50k to run an architectural competition, and asked that this be listed in the Capital Programme.