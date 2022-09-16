Cllr calls for more age and autism-friendly accessible parking in Fingal

Cllr wants to extend accessible parking to non blue badge holders like those with autism and the elderly.

A Green Party councillor has asked Fingal County Council to provide for designated “age friendly” or “accessible" car-parking in the Balbriggan/Rush-Lusk/Swords for non-permit holders.

Tabling her motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Karen Power stated this would be for those who do not require a parking permit – for example parents of autistic children.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Cllr Power said one issue she had was that while “blue badge” permits are available throughout the county, there is very limited “blue badge” parking in our towns and villages.

Cllr Power said the the introduction of “autism friendly parking” has shown there is a demand for the parking spaces she suggested.

According to Cllr Power, while there was need in Fingal to promote active travel, there was also a requirement – in light of some parking being reduced – to ensure that adequate parking provision was provided “for those who require it.”

Skerries in particular was working “very hard” to become an autism-friendly town, Cllr Power pointed out, and while Skerries did not have a retail centre, it had two very busy streets where on-street parking was provided.

Cllr Power said a number of residents in the town struggled with sensory issues which can be exacerbated with parking issues.

Her motion, she said, was to propose that a “small number” of parking spaces be allocated for such residents, allowing them to park “closest to where they need to go.”

Cllr Tony Murphy, also speaking at the committee meeting, said he would like to address a scenario in relation to people with additional needs which “isn’t really addressed in the policies of parking.”

Cllr Murphy explained to the committee there is a senior citizens centre in Balbriggan which has parking outside.

The problem, he said, was that the designated driver did not currently hold a parking permit, and on a number of occasions while the senior citizens were being ushered into the premises, parking fines were incurred.

Cllr Murphy said he believed there was a need therefore to “broaden the scope” of how the problem of parking may be addressed.

There was a need, he concluded, to look at how parking permits were issued on a “case-by-case basis.”

A report issued by the council stated there is already provision for “Age Friendly” parking throughout the county, which are courtesy parking spaces for older people who require them.

“All parking”, the report pointed out, must be in line with the legislation and the currently adopted parking bye-laws.

The report stated the Operations Department has liaised with two of the Dublin Local Authorities and there is currently "no specific provision for autism parking spaces” in the publicly administered car-parking allocation in the region, nor is there provision for same in the current Fingal car-parking bye-laws.

The report confirmed that Blue Badge Disabled Person’s Parking Permits are available to people living in Ireland with certain disabilities and those who are registered blind, as passengers.

These are the only permits currently recognized by the Fingal parking bye-laws.