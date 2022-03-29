Cllr calls for Irish Water Chief Executive to appear before council to explain disruption to water supply in Fingal

An Independent councillor has called for the Chief Executive of Irish Water to appear before the council and account for the level of disruption to water services in the county.

In a motion tabled at a recent meeting of the full council, Cllr Cathal Boland called on the council to engage with Irish Water to obtain their commitment they will supply “over the lifetime of the next County Development Plan, adequate water services to meet the projected increase in population.”

Speaking at the council meeting, Cllr Boland said he was not confident the company had the “capacity or the intent” to deliver full water services throughout Fingal.

According to Cllr Boland, there were instances where houses had a delay in connection; and houses which seemed to have water pumped into waste water plants which “lack the capacity to deal with problems.”

He believed, he said, the council needs “a firm commitment” and a “clear plan” to demonstrate that Irish Water is “going to deliver.”

Cllr Boland said rural areas of Fingal need a consistent water supply and an equally adequate waste water treatment plant process.

The rural areas of Fingal, he said, are entitled that when they want to see their villages develop, the services will be there to facilitate that.

He appreciated, he said, that the council has interacted with Irish Water, but he believed “continuous pressure” was needed on the company.

Cllr Boland called for the Chief Executive of Irish Water to appear before the council to account for the disruption of water services in Fingal.

Supporting the motion, Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said Cllr Boland’s motion was “very timely”, but that she wanted to “give credit where it’s due.”

In a number of dealings she had with Irish Water, she said, the problems had been dealt with “very quickly”, and she was so “surprised” that she contacted Irish Water to thank them.

Cllr Ó Rodaigh said she was unsure if she received prompt attention simply because she is the Mayor of Fingal, but nevertheless, the faults were resolved quickly.

She “completely concurred”, however, with what Cllr Boland and other councillors had said, and thanked Cllr Boland for his motion.

A report from the council stated: ‘Irish Water (IW) has responsibility for the provision of water/wastewater infrastructure and Fingal will continue to work with IW and the Regional Assembly to ensure that IW’s Investment Plan fully aligns with Fingal’s Settlement Hierarchy.

‘Fingal supports IW’s Water Supply Project for the Eastern and Midlands Region.

‘Policies and objectives contained within the Fingal Development Plan 2023-29 will continue to facilitate development by ensuring that optimum use is made of existing drainage and wastewater treatment infrastructure in the first instance and that further strengthening of infrastructure is focused on priority locations as identified in the urban settlement hierarchy in accordance with Irish Water, the RSES and the Development Plan.’

A council official said he would be happy to invite Irish Water into the council on the basis of the County Development Plan.

The motion was agreed by the council.