Cllr asks council to address ‘notorious accident black-spot’ in Donabate

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called on Fingal County Council to “urgently” address “the now notorious accident black spot on the bad bend of the Hearse Road, Donabate.”

Tabling his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Adrian Henchy said he was looking for some safety measures to be implemented at the location, where accidents are occurring “all too frequently.”

Cllr Henchy said he was aware the issue “probably” would probably be addressed with the upgrading of Hearse Road Stage 2, but in recent months there had been a number of “mild, moderate and serious accidents” at the location.

He said “the general feeling” was that accidents were being caused by speeding drivers, but he believed there were “multi-factorial’ reasons involved.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said that he knew himself if there were a change in the weather, “you can nearly set your clock that there’s going to be an accident.”

There was a fatal accident at the location a number of years ago, Cllr Henchy added, as well as a number of serious injuries involving “all sorts of vehicles.”

Cllr Henchy said that local knowledge now says one must drive very carefully on approach to this bend, “but sadly there has been a number of crashes, and it’s not just speed.”

He hoped, he said, the upgrade of Hearse Road would come “sooner rather than later” to remove this bend.

A report by the council stated: “The speed limit along the R126/Hearse Road has been reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

“Last year, this road was flagged as a high priority for the new speed limit signage and as a result new speed limit signs were installed in November 2021.

“Large chevron warning signs are in place and have 800m clear visibility on the northeast-bound approach and 150m visibility on the westbound approach to the bend.

“Any motorists speeding on the approach to this bend, with hazard warning signage in clear visibility, should be considered as dangerous driving and as a result an enforcement

issue.

“The council has no further plans at this time to carrying out any other engineering works at this location.”

However, it was stated that the upgrade of Hearse Road would address the issue.

The report was noted by the committee.