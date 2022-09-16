Cllr Ann Graves calls for ban on disposable barbecues on open spaces in Fingal

A Sinn Féin councillor has called for a ban on the use of disposable barbecues in public spaces such as parks and beaches in the Balbriggan/Rush-Lusk/Swords area.

Cllr Ann Graves, tabling her motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, told the committee that originally when she raised her motion, it was with a view to “working with supermarkets” and other retailers.

Cllr Graves said she could not see why – as stated in a report issued by the council – these products could not be banned, as they “can potentially cause a lot of problems", particularly in green spaces.

A council official, responding to Cllr Graves, clarified that bonfires and barbecues are not permitted in Fingal open spaces “unless given permission or in a designated area.”

The council had designated certain areas for barbecues in our regional parks, the official said, but these were later withdrawn.

"There shouldn’t be any barbecues happening now”, the official stated, “and if there are, we need to know about it.”

A second council official noted the language used in relation to parks and open spaces by-laws was “crystal clear” with regard to the use of barbecues.

The beach by-laws, he said, were in need of “urgent review”, and he suggested the matter be dealt with in that context.

The matter could then go to “as many SPCs as the Members wish”, he said, before going to an Area Committee and full council meeting for adoption.

A report issued by the council stated: “It is not possible to prohibit the use of disposable barbeques in parks as they are currently permitted by the Regional Parks and Open Space Bye Laws 2017.

“There is a proposal to bring a review of the current Beach Bye Laws to the Transport and Strategic Infrastructure SPC and to the Council, in advance of the next summer season.”

The report noted there is “considerable merit” in considering a ban on disposable barbecues at public beaches due to “the careless approach that some beach users have displayed in failing to display any consideration for the health and safety of other beach goers.”

However, the report concluded, the enforcement of any such ban would be difficult to police and adversely impact “on those who treat beaches and public spaces with respect.”