Clifford Lee calls for changes to School Transport Scheme to eliminate discrimination on the school bus

Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee has called for the School Transport Scheme review to include the criteria of ethos and religious denomination.

Raising the issue in the Seanad with the Minister for Education Norma Foley, she said: “The school transport scheme does not allow children who are of no religion persuasion avail of their nearest non-denominational school, and as a result children are forced to attend their nearest school which could have a religious denomination if they wish to avail of school transport.

“The ongoing School Transport Scheme review must look at this issue and ensure that families of no religious persuasion are allowed to use the scheme while their children attend their nearest Educate Together or non-denominational school.”

Senator Clifford-Lee said there are approximately 13 families of no religion in Skerries who cannot avail of the school transport scheme due to their children attending their nearest non-denominational school.

This was “unsustainable”, “discriminatory” and “not befitting of a modern Ireland”, she said.

She concluded: “...There is no suitable Dublin Bus or Bus Éireann to bring the children from Skerries who are attending Bremore Educate Together Secondary School due to timetable changes.

"I will pursue Minister Foley to ensure the young people attending their local Educate Together Secondary School are not forgotten.”