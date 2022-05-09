CLASH OF OLD FOES CARRIES NO WEIGHT - FOR ONCE

Niamh Gallogly of Meath is chased down by Dublin's Kate Sullivan at Parnell Park last Saturday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Emma Troy of Meath tries to break away from Dublin's Martha Byrne. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Aoibhín Cleary of Meath tries to shake off Dublin's Nicole Owens. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Emma White of Meath has her shot blocked by Dublin's Ellen Gribben during the TG4 Leinster Senior Ladies Football Championship round two match at Parnell Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

WHETHER it was a bout of shadow boxing or the real deal only respective managers Eamonn Murray and Mick Bohan will know, but one thing is certain - neither boss was too concerned about the outcome of this Leinster SFC tie at a well-attended Parnell Park last Saturday.

Meath edged the victory and should book their provincial final spot when they entertain Westmeath, the only other county in the competition, at Pairc Tailteann this Saturday at 3pm.

The respective management teams would have been looking much further ahead than this latest clash between arguably the two best teams in the country. Regardless of the outcome of a probable Leinster final meeting, it is the All-Ireland series that both counties are planning for at present.

Regardless of what was at stake, this clash was played at a high tempo throughout, with little or nothing separating the teams in the opening half. Meath dominated the third quarter to open up a seven-point advantage. However they failed to score in the final quarter and Dublin responded with six unanswered points in a 13-minute spell to close the deficit to the minimum.

Both teams left off some big players at the start. Meath were without Maire O’Shaughnessy, Katie Newe and Kelsey Nesbitt, while both Hannah Tyrrell and Lauren Magee only joined the action for Dublin in the second half.

Meath started at a terrific pace and were three points to the good inside 11 minutes following scores from Stacey Grimes (two frees) and Vikki Wall. Dublin found it difficult to cope with Meath’s intensity in those early stages and the game was 13 minutes old before St Sylvester’s player Nicole Owens had them off the mark.

A couple of uncharacteristic mistakes from Meath allowed their opponents back into contention and from one such error Sinead Wylde closed the gap before Aoibhin Cleary pointed to leave Meath leading 0-4 to 0-2 after 21 minutes.

Another St Sylvester’s player, Kate Sullivan, converted a free to leave the minimum between the teams and it was level at half-time - 0-4 each - after midfielder Jennifer Dunne pointed.

Dublin made three personnel changes at the break, but it was Meath who again started best. Grimes edged them ahead before Niamh O’Sullivan split the posts to double the lead on 37 minutes.

A minute later a flowing move involving Wall and Grimes ended with Emma Duggan side-stepping Dublin goalkeeper Abby Shiels and finishing to the net.

The score of the game arrived on 44 minutes when Wall won possession around midfield and drove forward at speed before planting the ball between the posts. That was a real inspirational score and Grimes made it 1-8 to 0-4 from another free.

Dublin were struggling at that stage, but they slowly worked their way back into contention in the final quarter. Their first point of the half came from Sullivan on 50 minutes and the wing forward pointed again a minute later.

Tyrrell cut the deficit further after a Meath defender squandered possession. When centre back Martha Byrne raced through the middle and shot over it left just a goal between the teams.

Dublin had the momentum at that stage, with Meath unable to mount any sort of threatening attack. An effort from Sinead Goldrick bounced on top of the bar and over on 58 minutes.

The game was in added time when Grimes had a chance to steady the ship for Meath, but her free effort landed short. Dublin then had Magee sin-binned and Aoife Kane cut the deficit to the minimum in the third minute of added time.

Meath, though, refused to panic and saw out the game with some good possession football.

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Shauna Ennis, Mary Kate Lynch, Orlaith Duff; Aoibheann Leahy, Emma Troy, Aoibhin Cleary 0-1; Emma Duggan 1-0, Orlagh Lally; Megan Thynne, Emma White, Orla Byrne; Vikki Wall 0-2, Stacey Grimes 0-4f, Niamh O’Sullivan 0-1. Subs: Niamh Gallogly for Leahy (h-t), Bridgetta Lynch for White (35), Ailbhe Leahy for Byrne (42), Meadhbh Byrne for O’Sullivan (48), Ciara Smyth for Lally (55).

DUBLIN: Abby Shiels; Jess Tobin, Leah Caffrey, Ellan Gribben; Sinead Goldrick 0-1, Martha Byrne 0-1, Orlagh Nolan; Jennifer Dunne 0-1, Kate McDaid; Nicole Owens 0-1, Sinead Wylde 0-1, Kate Sullivan 0-3 (1f); Caoimhe O’Connor, Niamh Hetherton, Lyndsey Davey. Subs: Hannah Tyrrell 0-1 for Hetherton, Aoife Kane 0-1 for Wylde, Lauren Magee for Nolan (all h-t), Siobhan Killeen for O’Connor (50), Natalia Hyland for Owens (55).

REF: Barry Redmond (Wexford)