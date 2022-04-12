Charity worker threatened to ‘pound’ hotel manager’s ‘skull in’ before urinating on the floor

A charity worker who told a hotel manager “I’ll pound your skull in” before urinating on the floor was heavily intoxicated at the time, a court has heard.

Sean Power (22), Rosepark, Balrothery pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at the Bracken Court Hotel, Bridge Street, Balbriggan on March 20, 2022.

Balbriggan District Court heard gardaí received reports of a male who was acting in a threatening and abusive manner to staff at the Bracken Court Hotel.

The court presenter said the defendant had told the manager of the hotel he would “pound your skull into the floor” and had then urinated on the floor.

When gardaí arrived at the scene Power was “heavily intoxicated”, his eyes were glazed over and he was unsteady on his feet.

The defendant was unable to leave the area, such was the extent of his intoxication, the court presenter added.

When gardaí spoke to the defendant about what he had done, Power said: “I got a bit mental at the bar” and when he was asked if he had urinated on the floor he told them: “Yeah, I did. I felt disrespected.”

Asked by Judge Dermot Dempsey what he had to say for himself, the defendant, who represented himself in court, said he was very sorry for the way he behaved on the night.

“I didn’t mean to act this way, I had too much to drink,’ Power told the court.

The defendant said he works with The Light House, a charity that helps to feed the homeless in Dublin, and in McDonalds in Balbriggan.

At the district court, Judge Dermot Dempsey decided to adjourn the case to June 30 to allow time for the preparation of a Probation and Welfare report.