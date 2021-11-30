Caulfield’s back with a bang for Swords

ARKLOW TOWN 1

SWORDS CELTIC1

Swords Celtic had to battle hard to earn a point in a game where both sides struggled to produce their best football as the gale-force wind causing havoc all evening.

Swords could and probably should have won given the amount of chances they created, but some poor finishing meant they had to be happy with a draw.

Arklow have proved to be a tough nut to crack recently, with just one defeat in their previous seven games, and their confidence was high following a 6-1 win on the road against Tullamore a couple of nights earlier.

However, Swords too came into the game in decent form, with three wins in their previous four games. They played with the strong wind at their backs in the opening half and created a couple of very good chances, with Owen Jones twice thwarted by the home keeper.

Swords were bossing the opening period, but some poor finishing ensured Arklow were still in touch at the break, with the deadlock yet to be broken.

The second half saw Arklow come into the game more, with Swords having to battle hard against the strong wind.

Davy O’Connor produced a couple of smart saves to keep the visitors in it, and having weathered the Arklow storm Swords hit the front, with the returning Barry Caulfield scoring in his second spell with the club.

Caulfield recently rejoined Swords from Portmarnock and in just his second game back with Bobby Browne’s side he produced a fine finish to give the visitors the lead.

However, Arklow deservedly drew level on 70 minutes from a well-worked corner routine.

Swords CELTIC: Davy O’Connor, Darren Brewster, Graham Duff, Gavin Logan, Stephen Blake, Andrew Bermingham, Tom McCarthy, Jack McGlade, Lewis Skelly, Owen Jones, Barry Caulfield. Subs: David Cox, Stephen Doyle.