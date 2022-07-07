Caught drink driving on the Swords Road after giving a friend a lift home

A 38-year-old was caught drink driving after a friend asked him for a lift home, a court has heard.

Barry O’Hanlon pleaded guilty to the offence at Swords Road, Whitehall on January 16th, 2022.

Garda Joe Aiken told Swords District Court the defendant was arrested and a subsequent breath specimen gave a reading of 94mg/100ml of breath.

O’Hanlon, of Tyrconnell Street, Inchichore, has one previous conviction for drink driving, he said.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said the defendant is a single man who works fulltime.

On the night in question a friend asked him for a lift home and he “very stupidly” agreed to do it.

She said he has now “taken himself in hand” and has now stopped drinking.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted O’Hanlon and disqualified him from driving for six years, imposing a fine of €300.