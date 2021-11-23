Cashin drags Malahide out of a tight spot

Jamie McGlynn of Malahide United falls to the ground in a tussle with St Patrick's CY player Jason Murphy during the FAI Intermediate Cup tie at Gannon Park. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

MALAHIDE UNITED 2

ST PATRICK’S CY2

MALAHIDE United are in the hat for the last-16 draw in the FAI Intermediate Cup, but only after being given a real scare by St Patrick’s CY.

Dylan Cashin was the hero on the evening for Malahide, with the midfielder keeping his cool to score the crucial spot kick in a 5-4 penalty shootout victory after the home side had fought back from 2-0 down in the 90 minutes to force extra time.

St Pat’s have been doing well this season in Senior 1 Sunday, sitting fourth in what is a very competitive division, but the trip to Gannon Park looked a daunting one for the Ringsend club who were looking to inflict a first defeat of the season on Ger Coughlan’s side.

Malahide began with a strong team and looked very good early on, with Jordi Ebanda and Cashin both causing the Pat’s defence plenty of problems.

They could and probably should have taken the lead just before the half-hour mark when Ebanda sent Sam Simpson through on goal with a sliderule pass. However, the slightest of hesitations from the Malahide striker gave the visiting keeper the chance to come out and block his attempt on goal.

St Pat’s hadn’t really tested Dylan McNulty after half an hour, but out of nowhere they took the lead thanks to a sublime piece of skill from their midfielder.

There looked to be little danger when Cillian Thompson received the ball in his own half, but a slip from the Malahide man gave possession back to St Pat’s and after a quick look up the visiting midfielder attempted an audacious lob from 40 yards out which sailed over the head of McNulty to sensationally give the visitors the lead.

Malahide were still reeling from that goal when they conceded a second just before the break.

St Pat’s, boosted by scoring that opening goal, went on a rare attack inside the Malahide half and after a scramble in the box their striker toe-poked the ball home to put the visitors well in control as the half-time whistle blew.

Malahide needed a fast start to the second half to get back into this game and that is exactly what they got, with Thompson atoning for his error in the first half by scoring a beautiful lobbed goal.

Just before the hour mark Malahide were back on level terms when red-hot striker Simpson finished first time after a dangerous cross in from the right from Gareth Craven.

Malahide pressed hard for a winner late on, but to St Pat’s credit they dug in and held out to take their opponents to extra time.

Neither side really threatened in extra time, with an Ebanda chance from distance the closest the home side got to preventing the need for penalties.

In the shootout McNulty saved well to put his side in control and the home side’s progression to the last 16 was confirmed when Cashin slotted home to break St Pat’s hearts.

Malahide UNITED: Dylan McNulty, Mark Brennan, Jamie McGlynn, Robbie Gaul, Glenn Daly, Kevin Healy, Gareth Craven, Cillian Thompson, Sam Simpson, Dylan Cashin, Jordi Ebanda.